As far as the nutritional benefits go, bee pollen seems to contain some vitamins (like B vitamins and folic acid ), and macronutrients like protein and fat, but in very small quantities, says Mascha Davis , MPH, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Los Angeles and spokesperson for the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "To really get these in any meaningful quantity, you'd have to consume a lot of bee pollen," she says. Plus, most of the studies on bee pollen are small or done on rodents, so it's tough to say how bee pollen would affect humans, she says. "That doesn't mean bee pollen doesn't have great qualities, it's just that there isn't a whole lot of proof," she says.