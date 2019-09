What You REALLY Should Be Looking For When You Buy Honey

There are products "made from honey" out there, with other sweeteners like corn syrup added to save time or money. However, since honey is a "single-ingredient food," the FDA only allows pure honey to be labelled as such. Of course, many manufacturers can be good at labeling things a "honey product," (or cheese, wine, or milk product), so be sure to give it more than just a cursory glance. The FDA does not require a honey bottle disclose origin or types of plants the bees made the honey from, however. While that information is voluntary to include, blossom source affects honey flavor. According to the National Honey Board, clover honey is the one most people will be familiar with. Since plants are often regional, honey can also be as well. For more information on common types of honey, you can check out their full guide