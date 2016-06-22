If you don't live near a Bed Bath & Beyond, you might be missing out on the retailer's hidden gems. Not only does BB&B carry all the home buys you'd ever need and tons of your fave beauty products for super low prices, it also has plenty of food (filed under "beyond," we guess).
You're not going to replace your trips to Trader Joe's or Whole Foods with one stop at this big box store. But if you're looking for snacks or basics to fill your pantry, it's a great place to start. You can also find gift-able specialty sets for that special someone — even if "that special someone" is really just you next time you have a date with Netflix and your couch.
Ahead, we round up some of our favorite Bed Bath & Beyond finds. So while you're stocking up on towels or household cleaning products, you'll know which snacks to snag, too.
