“Getting involved.” This catchall phrase for philanthropy should, at least in theory, encourage us to do our part. But sometimes, settling on the so-called right contribution — much less actually executing it — feels more intimidating than empowering. This is especially true now, given we’re in the midst of national and international upheaval, much of which affects women’s rights.
In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, we’re taking the first steps — 31 of them to be exact — in the right direction. Follow along with this month-long challenge to find new, easy ways to help female-identifying people around the world throughout March, and commit to reading, doing, or learning something each day. Whether your action be as large as taking on a mentee or as small as watching a film made by a female director, you’re fueling the important, powerful movement of women helping women.