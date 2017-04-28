When I was in high school, I discovered In-N-Out's secret menu — a treasure trove of burgers, fries, and shakes that aren't part of the chain's regular programming. That I could now whisper "I'll have the animal fries" to an unsuspecting waiter and receive an off-menu pile of potatoes, cheese, and grilled onions filled me with pure joy. I was in the know.
Over the years, I've been let in on other secrets, like Disneyland's members-only restaurant Club 33 and Chipotle's secret quesadillas, but nothing excites me more than learning of a beauty-related hidden gem.
I'm talking products with ingenious features and hidden compartments that serve as the cherry on top of an already incredible product. Think skin-care spoons you'll never lose (and will actually want to use), secret refills , and more — all of which we've decoded in the slides ahead.