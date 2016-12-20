15 Beauty Products That Got Us Through Heartbreak & Hard Times

Many of us have beauty products that make us believe we can shatter glass ceilings. But what about ones for getting us through our darkest moments? During hard times, we call our friends, binge-watch nostalgic shows, and cry into our wine — and that all helps — but some of the best pick-me-ups, we've found, are also on our vanities.
Bad breakups, family feuds, shitty jobs — we asked staffers to share the products they keep on standby for when things go sour. From red lipsticks to relaxing bath salts, here's the stuff that helps us see the silver lining. (Oh, and you won't find tissues ahead, but you're going to want to stock up on a lot of those, too.)
