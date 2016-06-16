It's not that we live by our horoscopes, but...we kind of live by our horoscopes. The stars have a lot to say about everything from our work lives to our love lives to our innate character to our destiny on this Earth (NBD). And it turns out, they also have a lot to say about our beauty looks. There are dozens upon dozens of products named for or inspired by each and every star sign, and they all tap into certain strangely accurate patterns in preference, outlook, and demeanor.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite and most prophetic products for each star sign. So if you're looking for a brand-new beauty buy, look up. The stars are at your service.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite and most prophetic products for each star sign. So if you're looking for a brand-new beauty buy, look up. The stars are at your service.