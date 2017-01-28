These Products Are Flying Off The Shelves At 3 Top Beauty Stores

If you're like us, you spend more time browsing beauty stores than you'd care to admit. From mass retailers to beauty supply stores to posh boutiques, we don't discriminate when it comes to discovering the latest and greatest. Of course, we're the first to admit that the bigger the store, the more overwhelming navigating the selection can be — even for editors.
In fact, sometimes you have to go straight to the buyers to narrow down the selection like a pro. To do so, we checked in with the teams that curate a few of our favorite haunts for the brands and products that they can't keep on the shelves. What's more, the picks may surprise you. Think: New York mainstay Ricky’s NYC can't keep a dry shampoo pen in stock. Meanwhile, Planet Beauty, a West Coast-based chain stocking hundreds of brands is selling out of a cult classic iron. And finally, CAP Beauty, a luxury boutique reports that a $28 coconut butter is the hot ticket.
Ahead, a look at the top-selling products at three leading beauty retailers.