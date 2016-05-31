7 Beauty-Product Hacks You'll Actually Use

There are two types of beauty products: the ones you actually bust open to be sure you've harvested every last, precious drop, and the ones that end up in the back of your medicine cabinet, drawer, or makeup bag collecting grime. Anyone who's taken a pair of scissors to their favorite conditioner or face cream knows exactly what I'm talking about. [Ed. note: I'm raising my hand, emoji-style, and I bet you are, too.] We're declaring it time to break the cycle.
Whether Memorial Day weekend made you realize it's time to Marie Kondo your cluttered bathroom, you're on the quest for that perfect shelfie, or you're just sick and tired of throwing away perfectly good products, there's an easy solution.
As beauty editors, we hear about all the odd, unique, and ingenious ways people use their old or unwanted products. Now's your chance to put these hacks to the test. Sure, having an emergency shampoo under the sink is clutch, but there are plenty of other ways to put common products to Rihanna levels of work.
Ahead, non-traditional uses for seven cast-off beauty products.
