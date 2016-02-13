It may be true that beauty is fleeting (depending on your definition of beauty, that is). But you know what lasts forever? A beauty-inspired tattoo. Whether it's a hairstylist with a straight razor forever inked onto his forearm or an OPI obsessive with one of the brand's many shades emblazoned on her back, people who love beauty, and we mean really love beauty, aren't afraid to show it.
And since we majorly dig some ink inspiration — be it stick-and-poke or done with a machine — we've rounded up some of the coolest, cutest beauty-centric designs out there. Click through to find some seriously cool tattoos, all with a beauty-ful twist.