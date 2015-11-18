Not to totally oversimplify a very involved topic, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of you that some ingredients simply work better for certain skin types. Take oils, for example: Dry skin tends to drink that stuff up, whereas those with oily skin might find them too heavy. Seems pretty straightforward, right?
But let's be honest — trying to decipher an ingredients label can be overwhelming. In an effort to lock down our ideal skin-care regimens, we decided to pick the brains of dermatologist Julia Tzu, MD, and Mary Schook, aesthetician and founder of M.S. Apothecary. They told us which ingredients we should seek out and which ones we should avoid.
So whether your skin's combination, dry, oily, acne-prone, or sensitive, we hope this story will make your beauty-shopping a little bit easier. Check out the list and a few of the pros' favorite products, ahead.
