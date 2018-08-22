You know, it’s true what they say: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. For some, feeling beautiful is weighted in what’s on the inside — like having a killer sense of humor — while for others, it’s a never-to-be-missed swipe of mascara that makes them feel like they can conquer the world. But what about for those behind the scenes — as in, the ones setting the trends? Does being a makeup artist make you more inclined to view beauty as skin-deep? Are beauty writers' beauty outlooks constantly evolving with every new contour stick or unicorn-inspired product launch?