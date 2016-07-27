7 Beauty-Product Transformations You Have To See To Believe

Never judge a book by its cover. All that glitters isn’t gold. It’s what’s inside that counts... These aphorisms have stood the test of time for many reasons. But when it comes to beauty products, presentation truly is a vital part of the entire experience.
In fact, many beauty buys have reached cult status not only because of an advanced formula or remarkable color payoff. How a product looks is commonly referred to as "vanity appeal" — and it’s important. After all, there’s a reason the most aesthetically pleasing of the lot, like perfume bottles, live on the tops of our dressers, instead of stuck in a drawer.
Naturally, beauty brands are aware of this, and we’ve seen revamps of packaging, formulas, or both, time and time again. Sometimes, a tried-and-true lipstick just needs a little makeover to gain more popularity — and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Some of your favorite products have likely been redressed or reworked more than once, which is why we’ve rounded up seven iconic makeovers that just might blow your mind. Click through the cards below to see what your favorite beauty buys looked like way back when.
In fact, many beauty buys have reached cult status not only because of an advanced formula or remarkable color payoff. How a product looks is commonly referred to as "vanity appeal" — and it’s important. After all, there’s a reason the most aesthetically pleasing of the lot, like perfume bottles, live on the tops of our dressers, instead of stuck in a drawer.
Naturally, beauty brands are aware of this, and we’ve seen revamps of packaging, formulas, or both, time and time again. Sometimes, a tried-and-true lipstick just needs a little makeover to gain more popularity — and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Some of your favorite products have likely been redressed or reworked more than once, which is why we’ve rounded up seven iconic makeovers that just might blow your mind. Click through the cards below to see what your favorite beauty buys looked like way back when.
Advertisement