Everything You Need To Know About Beauty's Balm Trend

Salves, ointments, multi-purpose creams, solid cleansers, balms — no matter what you call 'em, there's no denying that the beauty world is obsessed. And for good reason: Balms do it all, from highlighting to removing makeup to healing dry patches of skin.
But, like the famous balms of the past (yes, we're talking about BB and CC creams) they may leave you with questions — like, why do I need one? Or, what the heck they do? Or, how do they even work?
Don't worry, we're going to break it down for you. Ahead, everything you need to know about beauty balms, plus nine tried-and-true formulas.
