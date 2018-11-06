How Breast Cancer & Beyoncé Fueled This Beauty Mogul's Appetite For Success

"I've learned that being Black and running an indie brand is extremely tough. As a child, I remember hearing that you have to work twice as hard when you're Black — and now I know that it's true. As the brand grows in popularity, so do the standards a lot of people hold us to. I am thrilled with the way things are going, but some days we experience growing pains. I've learned that in order to be a small brand and play with the big dogs there will be some shortcomings, but I am confident that most challenges are just bumps in the road. In the meantime, I roll up my sleeves up and get my hands dirty as we continue to evolve.