For summer wedding season, beaches are the epitome of where to say “I do.” Just think: sharing your vows as the waves crash in the background, the ocean breeze blowing through your hair, and dancing in the sand all night long. Here, cohesion is essential, and each detail is worth paying close attention to (these photographs last a lifetime, after all). But the detail requiring the most discerning eye? Two words: Your. Dress.
Thankfully, beach wedding dresses have evolved from the classic bohemian-inspired piece to more creative and innovative options. Since hot summer weather is almost guaranteed, a simple or colorful — but still unconventional — number is ideal. The 12 options ahead offer just that — a promise that while you're getting hitched, wondering whether you feel good and look great will be the farthest from your mind.