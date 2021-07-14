Nothing compares to a day at the beach in the height of summer. But for those of us who can't make it to the seaside, there's still a way to bring the best of the shore to you. Think beachy waves, a sunkissed tan, and the smells of summer — without worry about a sunburn or sand in your shoes.
From scented candles and fragrances that transport you to the beach to make-up and skincare that makes you look like you just visited, these are our must-haves for bringing the vacation straight to you. And if you are lucky enough to book a trip to the shore? These fuss-free summer finds definitely deserve a spot in your weekender bag.
Keep reading to shop our selection for beach-in-a-bottle products to add to your cart right now.
Beachy Hair Products
Beach hair is the ultimate low-maintenance routine. Just let the salt and wind do its job. If the ocean isn't nearby, you can still get those piece-y curls with Puerology's Beach Waves Sugar Spray. Beach Club Bouncy Blowout Cream gives your hair a textured, bouncy feel even with heat styling. And whether you're popping out of the pool, ocean, or shower, Playa's Ritual Hair Oil provides a glossy shine to damp hair that's naturally UV-protective.
Beach-Scented Perfumes
A long-lasting fragrance lets you take the beach with you everywhere you go. If you prefer a sweeter scent, you'll love Eau De Juice's Beach Please's blend of pineapple juice, coconut water, and whipped vanilla. Replica's Beach Walk, on the other hand, balances out lemon and coconut milk with deeper scents of musk and bergamot. For a middle-of-the-road option, you can't go wrong with the fresh scent of Bobbi Brown Beach's jasmine, sea spray, and mandarin.
Candles That Smell Like The Beach
In just seconds, these candles will transport you to your dream vacation destination – no ticket needed. Homesick has mastered capturing a place with just a scent, and its Beach Cottage candle is no exception: a blend of bergamot, sandalwood, marine, plumeria, and musk take you right to the seaside. Illume's pretty, peppy tins come in three beach-themed scents: Salt Cavern (water flower and orange blossom), Baltic Beach (grapefruit, apricot, and guava), and Norse Isle (mint flower, coconut, salted amber). Finally, this best-selling Yankee Candle Sun & Sand features sweet orange flowers, lemony citrus, and fresh lavender.
Beach-Ready Makeup
These products bring you the just-came-back-from-the-beach glow in a compact. Blend the Tower28 BeachPlease blush or the Kaja Beachy bronzer with your fingers for that oh-so-desirable sun-kissed vibe. The six blushes in the Nars Orgasm on the Beach palette can also be worn alone or together for a golden, beachy cheek. One swipe gives you a healthy summer glow, but the colors can also be layered and built up for a bolder, nighttime look. Pair it with a nude eye and glossy lip for an easy date night look.
Sun-Kissed Skincare
We all crave that full-beach feel: tanned, exhausted, and glowing. Lucky for us, you can buy some of that glow and take it with you wherever — any time of year. The Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil is all about that full-body, just-tanned glow. The famous Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 makes sure to protect while still giving us that healthy shine perfect for no-makeup days. And before you glow, make sure to protect your skin from pollution and (even more) sun damage with the Resting Beach Face Sunscreen Serum which features SPF30, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants.
