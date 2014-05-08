Since the bathroom is the most grimy and utilitarian room in your pad, it actually deserves more design love than any other space. Just because you're in and out in 15 minutes flat every morning doesn't mean the surroundings shouldn't capture your attention from time to time. So, we found 13 bright, affordable pieces for an instant restroom refresh. Even if you have zero counter space, funky soap cones in the tub and a pear-shaped mirror on the wall will make a huge difference. You just might want to start hanging out in there.
