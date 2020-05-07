Few moments in the day present an opportunity to truly relax, unwind, and pamper yourself like a nice, hot bath. Then again, it can be hard to even find those moments of peace in the first place — especially when you're a caretaker. With Mother's Day around the corner during quarantine, treat the most important women in your life to a relaxing item that'll turn their shower into a five-star spa, since circumstances can't provide them with the real thing.
Fortunately, there are plenty of bath and body gift sets out there that take the guesswork out of an at-home day of relaxation. From CBD-infused bath salts that help ease pain and tension to luxuriously-fragranced soaps, we rounded up some of our favorite gifts to upgrade mom's bath time, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.