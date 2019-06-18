As much as we love the summer travel season, there's no denying that traveling with your beauty routine can get pretty heavy pretty fast. (Throw in TSA's 3.4 fluid ounce carry-on limit into the mix, and you've got a recipe for kissing your jar of moisturizer away at security checkpoint. *cries*) Well, beginning today, luxury retailer Barneys New York is kicking off a summer promo for the ages with a 20+ piece sample bag that you can score for free with your purchase. Consider your travel beauty conundrums sorted.
From June 18 - 22 (or while supplies last), Barneys is gifting shoppers with a deluxe beauty bag with every purchase of $200 or more. Granted, that's not an insignificant amount of money, but considering that many of their items are higher end, it's also a pretty attainable threshold — especially if you're down to combine orders with friends or coworkers to split the bag among yourselves.
As for what you're getting in the bag? The assortment is a who's who of Barneys' best beauty brands, including miniatures from brands like By Terry, Diptyque, La Mer, Oribe, Malin+Goetz, Byredo and more. Oh, and it gets even better: As an extra special treat for Refinery29 readers, you can take 15% off any beauty purchase of $150 or more by entering the promo code "REFINERY" at checkout. (And yes, the discount code can be combined with the summer beauty bag promotion to maximize those savings.) The only brand that is excluded from the promo is Dyson, so if you're looking to pick up a Supersonic, you'll still have to pay full price (or try your luck at eBay).
If you're in need of some shopping inspo to get you started, we've rounded up some of our favorite items that are eligible for the sale. Spanning luxury hair, makeup, and skin care, here's what we're adding to cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.