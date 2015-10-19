If you hoard makeup like we do, you probably have your fair share of nail polishes, highlighters, eyeshadows, and the like. But no matter how many tubes of red lipstick you swear you "need" or neutral palettes you say you simply cannot live without, your collection of tinted moisturizers is likely the biggest. We can relate. When our friends at Rank & Style clued us in on their highest ranked tinted moisturizer, we went out and bought it ("It's for research," we said) — and boy, are we glad we did.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Nordstrom.com, user ShaynaPoo wrote, "I was never 100% [happy] when purchasing foundation in the past, because my skin tone never appeared balanced, until I found a very caring...makeup artist who introduced me to bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in [Buttercream] at a local cosmetics store. From the minute she tried the foundation color on my skin, I felt like miracles do happen because the color was perfect, it balanced my skin tone, it's so lightweight I didn't even feel it on my skin, and [it's] 100% invisible... I know that this foundation is a keeper and is perfect for me. I 100% recommend this bareMinerals product to all of the other people who've never felt their foundation was right for them."
Unlike most products of its kind, this one actually moisturizes and has SPF, meaning we can slap it on right after our morning serum and zip out the door. It's lightweight, luminous, and offers enough coverage to even out our complexion in seconds.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, $29, available at bareMinerals.
