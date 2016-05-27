The Baiden Mitten comes with both mandatory instructions and helpful tips. The bath is mandatory. You need to soak for at least 15 minutes in a hot bath (a hot shower is okay, too, but a bath is ideal) — no soap, no oils, nothing but water in the tub. After that, put on the glove, and use an up-and-down motion over your limbs, pressing down firmly. (With a little practice, you'll find the right pressure for your skin.) Once you see the dead skin start to roll off, do NOT rinse. The magic of this glove creates a snowball effect, and eventually you'll end up with an arm full of flakes and rolls. All together now: EWWW. Then, you rinse. And, then? Ahhhh.



I expected the Baiden Mitten to be rough, like a gommage glove. But, it's smooth, the texture something akin to stiff linen. When I first applied it to my forearm, not much happened. Little bits and pieces came off instead of giant horrifying rolls. But, still, it was something. Then I moved the glove up to my shoulders and around my back, and the party really got started. I'll spare you the graphic details, but suffice it to say, I almost reached for my phone to take a picture. ALMOST.