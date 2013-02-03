An awesome addition to your #PouchParty, the simple Baggu pouches got a little bit of a facelift in the form of super-cute frowning and blushing bags. Originally concocted for NoHo Design Week, the face pouches were so popular, Baggu decided to offer 'em up for real this time. Whether you're filling it up with things that make you happy (gift cards, lip balms, love notes) or sad (receipts, receipts, more receipts), these Baggu leather pouches will keep your bag organized.
The medium sizes will retail for $45, and the small will be $25, and both will be available on February 7 along with the rest of Baggu's superb spring collection.