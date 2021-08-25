The Easy Outfit Formula We’re Relying On This Fall

As some of us gear up for this fall's much-hyped return to reality, there might be some anxiety surrounding deteriorated water-cooler-small-talk skills and having to control your grimaces and frowns without the shield of a mask. But one thing we're not pressed about? Our wardrobes.
From our sartorial meditations during the past year-plus, successfully and consistently flexing on our estranged colleagues/schoolmates/random pedestrians boils down to two main elements: classic, never-fail Levi's jeans combined with a few "Oh, remember me?" pieces, such as a plaid Zoom-worthy collar blouse and slick outerwear in the shade of a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar. Together, these parts make up an effective, easily maintainable, and not-too-try-hard whole. Ahead, keep clicking to see exactly what denim and apparel essentials we're picking up to outfit ourselves for an unforgettable re-entry into "normal" life.