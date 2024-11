I Got Baby Brows, A Subtle Alternative To Lamination — & I’m A Convert

Don’t expect baby brow lamination to totally transform your face; that’s not the point. The result is understated but it has certainly taken the chore out of doing my brows every morning. All I do now is brush my brows up with a spoolie, fill in any sparse patches with my trusty Glossier Boy Brow Arch, $24 , and go. A quick slick of brow gel is like insurance to prolong the brushed-up effect — but I just need one swipe, which is new for me. All in all, I love that it makes the start of my brows appear fluffy and full. Most days, after applying moisturizer, I just use my fingers to slick up the hairs; as they’re slightly straighter than before, they don’t need as much help to stay put.