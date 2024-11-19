I Got Baby Brows, A Subtle Alternative To Lamination — & I’m A Convert

While baby brow lamination works on all hair textures, Clayton immediately told me that only some are candidates for the treatment. In fact, she often turns away prospective clients. “If you have a full brow, then baby brow lamination looks better,” said Clayton. “On me, someone with thin brows, it just doesn’t look right.” Clayton suggests that baby brow lamination is like scaffolding for brow hairs, providing a certain structure without the flattened effect. “When it comes to baby brows, you don’t want them to sit too upright,” said Clayton. “Instead, we want them to sit naturally.” But whether your brow hairs are ultra-fine or coarse like mine, the aim of the game is to take the chore out of grooming them.