When it comes to up-and-coming designers, we like to keep you in the know. That way, when everyone's obsessing over a great new label, you can confidently say you're already quite familiar. Enter Azede Jean-Pierre, a 23-year-old prodigy that's taking the fashion industry by storm. After interning at major luxury brands like Ralph Rucci and Ohne Titel (perhaps you've heard of them?), Jean-Pierre launched her own New York-based line for us to lust over.
For fall '13, Jean-Pierre was inspired by the anatomy of a beetle, which makes for just about the sleekest looks you could ever imagine. We're talking lustrous, tactile fabrics, such as silk, satin, and leather structured in geometric shapes, and plenty of intricately stitched knitwear. Jackets, trousers, and a fierce cropped top are updated with slits and flaps reminiscent of wings, and we can't get enough of all those graphic prints. The collection may be monochrome, but Jean-Pierre's attention to detail speaks volumes. We're calling it now, this designer is a star on the rise.