Skin Deep
I Tried This 5,000-Year-Old Indian Healing Treatment — & I've Never Felt More Relaxed

The ayurvedic treatment begins with your body completely doused in medicated herbal oils.

Painter, influencer, and self-described "die-hard Indian" Babbu wanted to go way back into her own heritage for her latest beauty treatment. Like, way, way back.
While in Los Angeles, she specifically wanted to try ayurvedic massage, the 5,000-year-old Indian healing method that utilizes medicated herbal oil to bring harmony to the mind, body, and spirit. The treatment Babbu received began with ayurvedic practitioner Sheila at Rasa Veda Healing giving her a pizhichil, which is a body massage that involved Sheila squeezing a cloth dipped in herbal oils all over Babbu's body. She followed that up with a marma abhyanga, a massage with warm organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic sesame oil, and various other oils that leaves the skin revitalized.
Babbu's treatment ended with some light chanting to enhance healing and shirodhara, in which Sheila used a copper vessel to drip even more oil onto Babbu's forehead to fully relax her entire being. "That was an experience for sure," Babbu said after the treatment. "I definitely want to continue this practice."
Press play above for all the details — and to see the other spots Babbu visited in Los Angeles to connect with her Indian heritage.
What Is Ayurvedic Massage? The Indian Oil Ritual To Try
written by Rachel Lubitz
Released on August 20, 2018
