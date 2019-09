I Tried This 5,000-Year-Old Indian Healing Treatment — & I've Never Felt More Relaxed

While in Los Angeles, she specifically wanted to try ayurvedic massage , the 5,000-year-old Indian healing method that utilizes medicated herbal oil to bring harmony to the mind, body, and spirit. The treatment Babbu received began with ayurvedic practitioner Sheila at Rasa Veda Healing giving her a pizhichil, which is a body massage that involved Sheila squeezing a cloth dipped in herbal oils all over Babbu's body. She followed that up with a marma abhyanga, a massage with warm organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic sesame oil, and various other oils that leaves the skin revitalized.