I Tried This 5,000-Year-Old Indian Healing Treatment — & I've Never Felt More Relaxed

Painter, influencer, and self-described "die-hard Indian" Babbu wanted to go way back into her own heritage for her latest beauty treatment. Like, way, way back.
While in Los Angeles, she specifically wanted to try ayurvedic massage, the 5,000-year-old Indian healing method that utilises medicated herbal oil to bring harmony to the mind, body, and spirit. The treatment Babbu received began with ayurvedic practitioner Sheila at Rasa Veda Healing giving her a pizhichil, which is a body massage that involved Sheila squeezing a cloth dipped in herbal oils all over Babbu's body. She followed that up with a marma abhyanga, a massage with warm organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic sesame oil, and various other oils that leaves the skin revitalised.
Babbu's treatment ended with some light chanting to enhance healing and shirodhara, in which Sheila used a copper vessel to drip even more oil onto Babbu's forehead to fully relax her entire being. "That was an experience for sure," Babbu said after the treatment. "I definitely want to continue this practice."
Press play above for all the details — and to see the other spots Babbu visited in Los Angeles to connect with her Indian heritage.
