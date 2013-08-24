When it comes to mascara, we generally feel like we know what to expect. That familiar cylinder, the slender wand, the spike bristles... some things in life are reliably consistent. That is, until we saw this Avon mascara, the applicator for which looks kind of like a paint roller.
Obviously, we were dying to find out if it works, so we had our
resident mascara snob senior beauty editor, Megan, put it to the test. It's designed to fit the lash line, which is supposed to mean it'll coat everything evenly. Check out Megan's verdict of this wonky wand — it took us all by surprise.
Advertisement
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement