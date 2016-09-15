You've Never Tried These Avocado Toast Hacks Before

It's no secret that we love avocado toast here at Refinery29. A lot of the time, we're guilty of ordering it at restaurants, when it could just as easily be made at home. There's something about the combination of crunchy bread and smooth avocado that's just too good to pass up.
That's why we created a handy list of easy ways to improve your avocado toast — no chef skills required. If all you're doing is mashing up an avocado and spreading it over a mediocre slice of bread, you'll definitely be left wanting a better version — but that doesn't mean you have to spend upwards of $10 for a seriously delicious breakfast.
You'll be amazed at how much better your toast will taste with bacon bits or hot sauce, for example. Avo-toast FOMO is about to become a thing of the past.