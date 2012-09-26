Think you know your favorite beauty brands? Think again. In this continuing series, we highlight some of our go-to lines. Read on for some interesting tidbits, plus the rundown on the products that made our list of favorites.
Sure, we're Lancôme lovers and Dior devotees, but we're not all about the bougie beauty brands — we also love a high-performing product that helps us save those beauty bucks. No matter how highfalutin' our beauty routines, we couldn't live without our trusty green-and-white bottle of Aveeno moisturizer. It's the best-selling lotion in the US for a reason: its non-irritating formula cures the worst of our scaly fall skin and keeps us soft and supple. And at six bucks a bottle, it's a bargain at twice the price.
And now our favorite skin-soothing brand has branched into facial and hair care, in a big way. Their exfoliating cleansers keep our pores purified, eye creams packed with B vitamins illuminate our sallow skin, and their supremely soothing, oatmeal-infused bath treatment is our favorite way to unwind after another long night of office overtime.
Read on for our favorite ways to get clear-complexioned, replenished, and relaxed. Ain't it grand to know that great skin is as close as your corner drugstore?