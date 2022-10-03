11 Fresh Autumn Haircut Trends, Predicted By Stylists

If you're looking for haircut inspiration, you've come to the right place.
In the past couple of months, we've brought you the 'Sachel' (when the shag meets the layered Rachel cut, inspired by Jennifer Aniston in Friends), the U-shape haircut (cut in a semi-circle at the back to make hair appear thicker), and the midi-flick (a chic mid-length style, which sits on the shoulders and flicks upwards slightly).
But as we edge into autumn, the most innovative salons are busy dreaming up all manner of new and inevitably-viral haircut trends.
The colder weather is ushering in shorter cuts, as we're looking to chop our summer split ends. Think wearable pixie cuts, blunt bobs, and grownup mid-length styles. But longer lengths are on trend, too, with wispy layers reminiscent of the '90s and subtle shags reigning supreme.
Scroll ahead for the haircut trends everyone will be asking for next, courtesy of some of London's best stylists.
This story was originally published on Refinery29UK.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
