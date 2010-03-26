Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Chris Benz Sketches, Omaha Has A Fashion Week, And Lady Gaga's Birthday...
Molly Smith
Mar 26, 2010
Politics
Naomi Campbell Is One Sexy Dominatrix (But You Already Knew That)
Molly Smith
Mar 26, 2010
Politics
These Invisible Heels Blow Our Minds
Molly Smith
Mar 26, 2010
Fashion
Stage Your Own Murder Mystery In Rachel Antonoff's Fall 2010 Coll...
The best collections tell a story, and Rachel Antonoff's Fall 2010 collection lookbook is a hard-bound, Hitchcockian murder mystery filled with modern
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Rodarte For Revillon, Nancy Pelosi's Stylin', And Hairy Horns In ...
Somarta showed hairy horns at Japan Fashion Week. The Land of the Rising Sun is showing us up in the hair department, per the usual. (HuffPo) Nancy
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: More Karl Stalking, Swimsuit Models Drink, And Tak...
markholcomb: "http://twitpic.com/1avozn - karl on a cherry picker! DYING!" We want Karl to leave town already so y'all will go back to Twitpic-ing naked
by
Molly Smith
Shopping
Pick Your Poison: Addictive Jewelry From Cast Of Vices
We're all ruled by our addictions: the morning double cappucino; a post-work glass (or bottle) of vino; our yoga instructor. New jewelry line Cast of
by
Molly Smith
Fashion
Reveal Your Inner Stylist With Helmut Lang, Saks Fifth Avenue, An...
We spend our days poring over editorials and lookbooks to bring you the latest in fashion. But this time, we want YOU to give us a run for our money. This
by
Molly Smith
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: Hold Your Horses! Music Video Takes You Back To ...
Always wish you'd taken more art history classes? This video for "70 Million" by the Franco-American band Hold Your Horses! gives you a two-and-a-half
by
Molly Smith
Fashion
Designer Katie Gallagher Brings Her Style Home to NYC
New York loves the young and lucky, to be sure, and few transplants have made quite as early an impact as designer Katie Gallagher. The up-and-comer, like
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Link Love: Baptiste Giabicomi Channels Rock Stars, Christian Loub...
Baptiste Giabiconi channels Ziggy Stardust, The Lizard King, and Lady Gaga for this month's L'Officiel Hommes China. (Design Scene) Whitney Port is being
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Lagerfeld On The LES, Larry King Rolls With Snoop,...
andrew3sixteen: "Lagerfeld on Orchard St. shooting a new Chanel campaign. http://bit.ly/d0svXG" Is that a pea coat? johnjannuzzi:
by
Molly Smith
Fashion
Zac Posen's Fall 2010 Z Spoke Collection Cures Our Couture Envy
Every time a starlet walks down the runway in one of Zac Posen's custom creations we feel a pang of couture envy, so the celeb-adored designer's
by
Molly Smith
Politics
McQueen's Ashes, Tonchi's W Meeting, And Lynn Yaeger's eBay Habits
"Here is what I do every single morning, in between teeth-brushing and waiting for the coffee to boil: I turn on my laptop and type "baby locket" into
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Sea of Celine, #HCR, And Lady Gaga's Mayhem In Mel...
sea_of_shoes: "Sea of Celine http://tweetphoto.com/15527970" We're digging the orange toenail tan leather combo! BarackObama: "Today, after almost a
by
Molly Smith
Trends
Rad or Bad: Are Floral Jeans Rosy Or Should They Wither On The Vine?
We have fond memories of wearing floral denim on the playground and, like so much from that era, it seems that flower-print jeans are back. The 2010
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Polaroid's Back, i-D's Spring Issue, And A 15-Year-Old Angelina J...
Pictures from Angelina Jolie's first photo shoot are going to auction. We have to say she looks strikingly similar to her 15-year-old self, cleavage and
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: BBM Dealbreaker, Reykjavik Fashion Fest, And Cobra...
thecobrasnake: "Cute girls on bikes is a dream come true http://tweetphoto.com/15434490" The only reason we ride bikes with baskets is so we can pose for
by
Molly Smith
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Sweetly Coy Way To Transition To Spring
We're always searching for ways to make use of our new spring clothes while the weather's still chilly, and we can't get enough of Rhiannon L.'s sweet
by
Molly Smith
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: This Kid's Hip-Hop Skills Wildly Surpass Our Own
Blame it on the classical ballet, but after nine years of dance lessons we never got the pop-and-lock down. That's why we're amazed by this little guy,
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Best Of The Week: Our Top 10 Stories — Mar 19 2010
1. 3 New Style Sites To Bookmark Now—From a teeny blog to big-money aggregator, these sites take digi-chic to the next level. 2. 12 Printed Spring
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Alex Wang Cat-Eyes, RVCA Yard Sale, And A Rent-A-W...
iamamayzing: "Got em'!!!! http://twitpic.com/19lio0" Retro-future-tortoise-cat eyes. Rawr. mrbradgoreski: "Just landed in NYC. Its gorgeous and warm.
by
Molly Smith
Politics
3 New Style Sites To Bookmark Now
If the success of sites like Polyvore and Chictopia tell us anything, it's that people want online fashion to be social. We're always keeping an eagle-eye
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Lace Dior Booties, Kim Says Thanks, And DVF Meets ...
Dior_US: "http://twitpic.com/19c98q - Omg shoes" Oh-em-gee it's a lacey sock bootie! COACD: "mcginley books soldout at dashwood. next batch thursday.
by
Molly Smith
Fashion
Annabelle Dexter-Jones Shacks Up At The Standard In Erin Kleinber...
Every girl-about-town knows that weekend stay-cations are the cure for city-fatigue, and downtown darling Annabelle Dexter-Jones gets away from it all at
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Susie Bubble Leaves Dazed, Karl's Revealing Vice Interview, And F...
Prosthetic limbs put models in some compromising positions at Kiev Fashion Week. Now that's what we call wearing the duvet. (HuffPo) Always wanted to be
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Danger At Decadestwo And Happy St. Patrick's Day, ...
mrjoezee: "Happy St Patrick's Day! http://twitpic.com/196adw" Pinch us, but only one R29er wore emerald green to the office. Can we make black the
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Terry Richardson Is Creepy, FCUK Shutters Stores, And Kyrgyzstan ...
Kyrgyzstan has a fashion week, and the clothes don't look terrible, necessarily. Raise your hand, though, if you can identify this Kyrgyzstan place on a
by
Molly Smith
Politics
Twitter Troll: Aziz Watches Twilight, Dads Rule, And Aggy's Run-I...
AggyDeyn: "The start of st patricks eve!!!! Blue flashing light and @nycfiona taken away by the bobbies. http://twitpic.com/18zkus" We're happy to learn
by
Molly Smith
Entertainment
Daily Diversion: Watch A Ben Folds Lookalike Serenade Fellow Chat...
We've met some cool people on Chat Roulette but are always crossing our fingers for a sighting we can tell our friends about. And let's face it—for
by
Molly Smith
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted