Fleury Rose at Bryan Bantry Agency
Makeup
3 Halloween Looks If You Haven't Bought A Costume Yet
Hayley Mason
Oct 13, 2016
New York
How Not Fitting In Can Work To Your Advantage
Gina Marinelli
Apr 1, 2016
New York
You’ve Been Playing It Too Safe With Your Jewelry
Gina Marinelli
Mar 30, 2016
Makeup
4
Star Wars
Beauty Looks Your Inner Fangirl Will Love
PSA: There's about a month left until the new STAR WARS: The Force Awakens hits theaters. We've bought our tickets in advance and rewatched the first six
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
9 Fall Beauty Trends We Can't Stop Obsessing About
First things first: The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of sunglasses. According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, snow reflects 80% of
by
Anne Marie Guarnieri
Hair
3 Hairstyles For Your (Hopefully) Last Wedding Of The Season
As wedding guests, our pre-nuptial jitters are usually limited to our outfits, beauty looks, and picking out the perfect gift (although that's what
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
The Anti-Dress-For-Your-Body-Type Guide
The cues are far from subtle. Be it magazines, store windows, or, ahem, certain frequently visited women’s lifestyle sites, we’ve all gotten the memo
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
3 Makeup Trends That Are About To Be HUGE
Our beauty philosophy can pretty much be summed up with two words: Do you. And the beauty of that is it means something different to everyone. It can be a
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
The Only 4 Hairstyles You Need This Summer
Summer is all fun and sun until you realize you’ve got a sunburned scalp and fried ends. Or, you end up with damp, limp strands because you didn't check
by
Jada Wong
Beauty
How To Do Your Hair For Every Party This Summer
We thought we were so prepared for the summer party season this year. Outfits were planned and sandals were broken in, but when the time came for the
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
3 Ways To Look AMAZING From AM To PM
Just because we close our laptops at 5 p.m. doesn't mean that we're done for the day. In fact, when we leave the office, we're often running to the gym,
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
7 New Lingerie Rules To Live By
When it comes to breaking style rules, we're old pros. White before Labor Day? Done. Sequins during the day? Yes, please. Dresses over pants? Easy. But,
by
Raquel Laneri
Food & Drinks
Munch Your Way To A Totally Groovy 4/20
It's 4/20! Everyone is buzzing about pot today, and there's a fairly good chance that some people you pass on the street will be stoned. In the event
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Makeup
Easy & Bold Makeup Looks For Every Personality
Maybe you're considered the quiet one in your group of friends. Maybe you're the drama queen or even the know-it-all. Whatever your descriptor, you've
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Score A Lisa Frank Mani With This Nail-Art Tutorial
Like any girl who came of age in the '90s, we worshipped at the altar of Lisa Frank and we had the Trapper Keeper to prove it. Dolphins dancing across
by
Megan McIntyre
