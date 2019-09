For years, auricle piercings have been hiding in plain sight. The uptick in social-media presence may be new, but the placement itself has been around for years, going by another name: helix piercing Cassi Lopez-March , former head body piercer at New York Adorned and owner of So Gold Studios , explains that an auricle piercing is just another name for a helix piercing. The difference is that it's specifically placed midway along the outmost edge of the ear, usually about halfway up across from the tragus.