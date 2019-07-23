Unlike seasonal hair trends or the makeup looks currently populating your Instagram saved collection, you rarely change your mind about how cool you deem a piercing. In fact, most of the piercing trends that surfaced decades ago are still popular today (see: every celebrity who still wears their belly-button ring). With that said, for the first time in a long time, a new piercing recently popped up on our radar — and we're already hooked.
For years, auricle piercings have been hiding in plain sight. The uptick in social-media presence may be new, but the placement itself has been around for years, going by another name: helix piercing. Cassi Lopez-March, former head body piercer at New York Adorned and owner of So Gold Studios, explains that an auricle piercing is just another name for a helix piercing. The difference is that it's specifically placed midway along the outmost edge of the ear, usually about halfway up across from the tragus.
Since all helix piercings are made on the outer cartilage, this spot is considered one of the most painful piercings. Brian Keith Thompson, celebrity piercer and owner of L.A.'s Body Electric, explains that since the top half of the ear is more dense than the lobe, you can expect more drag on the needle when pulling through the cartilage, causing discomfort. Luckily, he says that, while it may hurt a little more than other holes, it's not so excruciating that most people couldn't handle it.
Looking for inspiration for your auricle piercing? Check ahead for our favorites.