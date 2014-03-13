At Milan Fashion Week, runway first-timer Au Jour Le Jour shut it down. Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez, the creative duo behind the streetwear label, won the hearts of Instagrammers everywhere with their out-there, cat-and-dog-embellished designs — a cheeky signature of the up-and-coming brand. But, since it feels like eons 'til we'll be able to shop this label's fall lineup, we're switching gears back to resort. This collection packs that same quirky, girlish charm as fall '14, letting us hit the blacktop to shoot some hoops in a wide range of prints.
Fancy yourself a dinosaur-inspired outfit? Look no further — Au Jour Le Jour has got enough T. rex-adorned clothes and accessories to rival the PJs in a child's dresser drawer. Its spring roster also includes rubber ducks, pandas, updated ginghams, and large-type lettered skirts and dresses. Ultimately, the surprising hodgepodge makes for an incredibly cohesive and playful line. We're calling it now: AJLJ will be topping the shopping lists of editors, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts alike in no time.
Photo: Courtesy of Au Jour Le Jour.