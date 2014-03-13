Fancy yourself a dinosaur-inspired outfit? Look no further — Au Jour Le Jour has got enough T. rex-adorned clothes and accessories to rival the PJs in a child's dresser drawer. Its spring roster also includes rubber ducks, pandas, updated ginghams, and large-type lettered skirts and dresses. Ultimately, the surprising hodgepodge makes for an incredibly cohesive and playful line. We're calling it now: AJLJ will be topping the shopping lists of editors, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts alike in no time.