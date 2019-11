At Milan Fashion Week, runway first-timer Au Jour Le Jour shut it down. Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez, the creative duo behind the streetwear label, won the hearts of Instagrammers everywhere with their out-there, cat-and-dog-embellished designs — a cheeky signature of the up-and-coming brand. But, since it feels like eons 'til we'll be able to shop this label's fall lineup, we're switching gears back to resort. This collection packs that same quirky, girlish charm as fall '14, letting us hit the blacktop to shoot some hoops in a wide range of prints.