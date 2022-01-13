Read Your Birth Chart Like A Total Pro With This New Astrology Deck

"No one has ever made a game that allows you to comprehend the birth chart sign by sign, house by house, and planet by planet. That is, until now. This astrology game and book will give you the insight and knowledge that’s needed to become an astrologer," Stardust says. As an astrology practitioner and self-proclaimed “magical thinker,” she created the deck to help “everyone to start their own journey into the cosmos or to play for fun with friends.” Adds Refinery29 health and wellness writer Lizzy Gulino: "Learning about astrology can often feel confusing and overwhelming, so having something as easy to follow as this deck is a must for anyone just starting their celestial journey or even for those who are brushing up on their skills. It’s definitely come in handy at times when I’ve been stuck on a specific astrological term.”