Read Your Birth Chart Like A Total Pro With This New Astrology Deck

Other cards included in the deck are less to do with your birth chart, and more with understanding the daily astrological transits. The qualities and elements describe the different types of signs, from mutable — usually easy-going signs like Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and fixed — stubborn signs like Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. The lunar phases, eclipse and transits, and aspects describe what could be happening in the sky at any given moment and how it could affect you. For example, the full moon brings "extremely emotional" energy. So, if the full moon is in an "intuitive, imaginative and deeply connected" water sign like Cancer or Pisces, you can expect super emotional moments from this heavy combo. Planetary retrograde is when a planet "appears to move backward in the sky" which brings a "break from the fast-paced nature of your day-to-day life" tied to the influence of the planet in question. For example, the dreaded Mercury in retrograde comes with lots of interruptions in communication — everything from frustrations with your internet to accidentally saying the wrong thing. Why? Because Mercury is the planet that rules communication.