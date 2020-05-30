6 p.m. — After the movie and reading for a bit, T. and I go for a run. This is our usual route around our usual time, but today it is so packed with people. This is pre-corona levels of crowds. People are over it, and I know this won't be popular with the quarantine police out there, but I kind of understand. There have been less than 10 daily community cases here (the high counts are all in the foreign worker dorms and are very under control) so people don't feel threatened as much as they did back in January-April. We finish the run and walk away from the path to stretch, and we see the literal quarantine police wandering around. It seems the crowds have thinned out to normal Sunday evening levels now.