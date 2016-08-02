Don't Be THAT Friend When You Need Help Moving

We’re at the height of moving season, which means that if you’re relocating, you’re also probably looking for some good movers to help you haul your stuff. If you’ve got the money, you can choose from any number of professionals to assist you in your home swap. But if you’re on a tight budget, you’re likely going to count on the free movers you already have in your contacts: your friends.
Here’s the thing: Your friends don’t want to help you move. Of course, they aren’t going to say no. They love you and are willing to help you in this time of need. But make no mistake, waking up at the ass-crack of dawn to haul someone else’s 100-pound bed frame up six flights of un-air-conditioned stairs is no one’s idea of a good time. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 10 handy moving tips, to keep your friends happy on hauling day. So read on — you (and more importantly, your friends) will thank us.
Moving is the worst. And the best. It can signal a fresh start or a devastating end. Whatever your style, wherever you settle, at the end of day, the most important thing is you find a place to call home. Check out more from our Get The F Out moving package here.
Here’s the thing: Your friends don’t want to help you move. Of course, they aren’t going to say no. They love you and are willing to help you in this time of need. But make no mistake, waking up at the ass-crack of dawn to haul someone else’s 100-pound bed frame up six flights of un-air-conditioned stairs is no one’s idea of a good time. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 10 handy moving tips, to keep your friends happy on hauling day. So read on — you (and more importantly, your friends) will thank us.
Moving is the worst. And the best. It can signal a fresh start or a devastating end. Whatever your style, wherever you settle, at the end of day, the most important thing is you find a place to call home. Check out more from our Get The F Out moving package here.