13 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands To Have On Your Radar

While we don't need an occasion to celebrate representation among beauty entrepreneurs, with May being Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're taking it as a welcome moment to put a spotlight on some of the best brands on the market — that, yes, also happen to be Asian-founded.
From pioneering affordable clean beauty to the nail brand bringing high fashion to your fingertips, these female founders have proved that the Asian beauty experience has so much more to offer than "how to get glass skin." Encompassing a vastly diverse people ranging from East Asia to Southern Asia and the Middle East, these brands have made it clear that truly inclusive beauty is anything but a passing trend. Ahead, 13 brands you'll want to try ASAP — that is, if you're not obsessed already.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.