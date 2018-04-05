The Secret Behind Ashley Graham’s Bold Signature Beauty Look

If there’s one person who embodies everything we try to be on a daily basis, it’s model Ashley Graham. She exudes confidence, determination, and a bold style — and it’s partly because of where she's from. In partnership with Revlon, we went on a road trip and stopped in Lincoln, Nebraska, where we asked Graham to show us where she calls home and what she would describe as her signature hometown beauty look. The city taught Graham to work hard and fight for her place, all while embracing her signature take on fashion and beauty, which always includes a pop of red lipstick. Watch above, and let this inspire you to embrace your own hometown roots.
