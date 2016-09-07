Artists Creative Process Habits, Advice, Inspiration

What distracts you most from your work?

"My dog and my two cats distract me all the time because they're so adorable. I force them to let me take photos of them. Like, Alright, if we're gonna waste 30 minutes of me just staring at you, might as well take a photo."



What are some of your unexpected hobbies outside of photography?

"I love comedy and used to do improv, as well as shooting, directing, and editing video. I also love to paint and draw. I play the ukulele by myself — I can’t really do it in front of a lot of people — and I like to sing in my spare time when nobody’s around. I’ve always loved the arts."



Yeah, I'll say. What about collage art? You have a whole section of your portfolio dedicated to that. What does collage art offer you that photography doesn't?

"Since I was a kid, I've always been obsessed with the magical and fantastical — things that put you in awe when you read or watch them. Collage art allows me to create my own world, which is something you can't really do with photography. Photography is [about] real moments, and real moments are insane and amazing and beautiful in their own right, but if I'm having a bad day I can collage something that makes me happy."



Have you ever taken a photo detox?

"Those happen organically every six months or so. I love what I do so much that sometimes I get really obsessed, so I have to take a step back and realize there's so much more going on. I put the camera down, go to yoga, or go for a swim or hike."



Who's someone you follow on Instagram that we'd least expect?

"NASA. I love me some space!"