Call us psychic, but after a fall collection filled with neoprene and a swim collaboration with J.Crew, we knew Araks was bound to launch its own line of swimwear, and
boy girl, did they deliver.
The once luxury lingerie brand flexes its (very toned) muscles to launch swim for resort '14, and has us feasting our eyes on bright colors and streamlined silhouettes. In a world of superfluous cutouts, every low back and surprise show of skin is perfectly placed, enhancing each piece (and your bod) to the fullest.
We'll admit we're sad we can't get our hands on the collection until October, but — hey — at least we have time to save up and plan the perfectly tropical winter vacation (plus work toward the beach body that didn't quite get there for summer, oops).