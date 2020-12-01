Still Struggling To Find Winter Boots That Are Chic And Weatherproof? Here’s Your Solution

Rare: a winter boot that delivers on its promise to keep you warm and safe from deceptively lagoon-like slush puddles. Rarer still: a winter boot that can accomplish the former with style and aplomb — and without a rubber upper that's reminiscent of a duckbill.
It might seem like a fool's errand, but after years of searching, we're pleased to announce that we've found one brand that really can do both: Aquatalia, which combines distinctive Italian design with innovative weatherproof technology to make seriously exceptional shoes. Ahead, we're sharing some of our favorite styles from the house's holiday 2020 collection, which range in vibe from a lug-sole stomper trimmed in shearling (just like your beloved aviator jacket) to a sparkly sock boot that's dying for a feet-on-desk Zoom moment, to an off-white, mid-calf model that's very "go-go for 2020."