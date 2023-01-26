When I moved into my first solo apartment, I suddenly found myself with a problem that’s hardly unique to my situation: I had a lot of furniture to buy and not exactly the requisite amount of disposable income to spend to fully furnish my new home. And while smaller furnishings don’t always break the bank, finding a decent couch was more of a budget-busting affair than I’d imagined.
So I did what most young, broke 20-somethings do: I found the nearest discount furniture store and picked out a large gray sectional — inoffensive, inexpensive, and just big enough for me to host an occasional guest or two. Five years, one apartment, and countless friends crashing on my enormous sofa later, the couch was desperate for retirement. The seams were coming undone, the fabric was fading from years facing the sun-soaked south window, and, worst of all, the springs had given up the fight and I was sinking deeper and deeper into the cushions every time I sat down.
One Sunday, while becoming increasingly enmeshed in the pile of unsupportive cushions I once called a couch, I decided it was time to retire the sofa once and for all. With a little more to spend than I had available to me in my 20s, I started my search. I knew I wanted another sectional, but this time, I was looking for one with a pull-out mattress that would provide my guests more comfort (and space) than my previous couch. I’m also not afraid to admit I’m picky when it comes to aesthetics: I wanted a more modern couch than I had before and love the look of a rounded couch, but hadn’t found any in the size I was hoping for (read: big). And, following my previous collapsing couch debacle, I wasn’t willing to sacrifice comfort or durability for style.
Hours of Googling (and maaaaaaybe creating a private Pinterest board dedicated solely to lust-worthy sectionals) later, I had hit a wall. But, as fortune would have it, just as I was ready to resign myself to a life of sitting on a pile of cushions that had turned to mush, I came across Apt2B’s Monroe Drive 3pc Sleeper Sectional. Like most cases of love at first sight, her beauty stopped me in my tracks. I had never seen a curved sectional that large before — let alone one with a pull-out mattress. I was enamored. I needed it.
Picking It Out:
To give some background on the beauty that now graces my living room (and impresses every guest I have over, tbh), the Monroe sectional is a part of Apt2B’s “sectional builder” line. That means you can customize the look of your sectional by choosing from over 55 fabric swatches and four leg colors, selecting the alignment of the chaise, and picking between deluxe innerspring or memory foam mattress styles.
Of course, with so many fabric options to choose from, deciding which one would work best for my space wasn’t exactly an easy proposition. To make my decision easier, I first ordered about 10 fabric samples, laying them on my existing couch so I could see how the colors changed with the light throughout the day. And, as a proud parent to the world’s most gorgeous pup (#teambasil), I’m not ashamed to admit that I rubbed every last one of those suckers against my dog to see how noticeable her shedding would be.
Once I was ready, placing my order was a breeze, even for the perpetually indecisive. If there’s a sale running at Apt2B at any given time (hint: there is one going on right now!), you can even select “decide later” when you check out (allowing you to place your order without selecting a fabric color first), and then order fabric samples, updating your order after their arrival so you don’t miss out on the brand’s discounts. I personally chose the Gunmetal Velvet with espresso legs, the chaise on the left, and a deluxe innerspring mattress
Since every piece is handmade to order, production time typically ranges between two and four weeks; I received mine exactly three weeks after my order was placed.
Delivery / Initial Thoughts:
It took the delivery people a mere 30 minutes to set up the Apt2B sectional exactly where I wanted it and, to my delight (and, let’s be real, surprise) they actually showed up at the beginning of the two-hour delivery window I’d been promised.
My immediate reaction? Genuine awe and delight over its beauty. And then, seconds later, some slight panic that it might be too big for my space. Luckily, just a few days later, the couch seemed perfectly at home in my space — and not an inch too big.
Besides me, the first person to see the new Apt2B couch was my mom, who was staying with me for the holidays. As my guest (and someone I can definitely trust to give me her unfiltered opinion), I was excited to have her as the guinea pig for the pull-out. When she walked in she immediately smiled, “It’s truly beautiful Sam, great choice.” I agreed. That evening, I pulled out the bed for her with ease (and without any help) and put it away just as effortlessly the following morning. Of course, I had to ask my mom about how comfortably she’d slept on the bed, and while she initially said it was amazing, she later admitted that her shoulder injury was acting up after the night she’d spent on it. Perhaps not a dealbreaker for everyone, but definitely something to consider for anyone with persistent pain. In hindsight, I should have upgraded to the memory foam mattress; instead, I ended up getting a memory foam mattress pad, which helped her sleep more comfortably the following evening.
Fast forward to a few weeks later and everyone who’s been to my apartment has had something to say about the new couch. The most common? Compliments about how gorgeous it is, of course. However, my favorite comments have been from friends and family members who can’t stop gushing about how comfortable it is; while it’s undeniably firm, it’s nowhere near stiff and has just enough give to be cozy.
In fact, somewhat unexpectedly, my favorite feature of the Apt2B sectional is the firmness and slope of the back cushion, which has been really good for my posture. Since I still work from the couch a few days a week, this has been great for my back. Of course, this near-perfect sofa isn’t without a few minor problems. My main point of complaint? The tufted buttons are a bit more delicate than I’d hoped they’d be, and while I haven’t ripped one off yet, I have caught one in my sock while folding my legs under my desk.
Final Thoughts
After having the couch for about a month, I can honestly say I’m still obsessed. Of course, it’s not perfect (what is?), but the truly minimal cons (really just the buttons and my choice of mattress) are far outweighed by its style, comfort, and quality. And while I’m still working to find the perfect pillows to complement her beauty, right now, I’m happy to let this stunner speak for herself — and relishing the flood of compliments I’m getting along the way.
Oh, and did I happen to mention that you can currently take 18% off Apt2B storewide — including on the Monroe Drive — through January 31 during the brand’s Winter Your Way Sale? You’re welcome.
