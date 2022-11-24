Have you ever wanted an Apple watch to be as rugged as a G-Shock? If yes, you’re an absolute freak. But that’s okay, because the Apple Watch Ultra is exactly that: rugged, built with a titanium case to take some accidental abuse, and made for those outdoor-friendly, health-forward. The Apple Watch Ultra is a premium version of the Apple Watch Series 8, with A thicker build, GPS tracking, sensors that measure high-impact water sports diving, and the brightest Retina display Apple Watch has to offer. It only comes in one size, but it’s available in several colors, and right now it’s $60 off.