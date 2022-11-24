It’s Black Friday week and you’re probably ready to blow your money just to feel something. This holiday season, get that heart racing by saving money on a big ticket item, and maybe even track that adrenaline rush with a smartwatch’s Heart Rate Monitor. Hey, how about grabbing a new Apple Watch that can do just that?
The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra might’ve just dropped in September, but that doesn’t mean you can’t snag them for less this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for a premium piece of smart tech, or an upgrade from that Garmin, you can grab an Apple Watch on sale now through Cyber Monday at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. Get one today at a discount so you can slap it on your wrist.
Apple Watch Series 8,
$399.99 $349.99
The GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 boasts the brand’s newest watchOS 9 and can measure your fitness activity, blood oxygen, and even features temperature sensors to track your menstrual cycle. Plenty of safety features like crash and fall detection help alert emergency services with the push of a button, or––God forbid––whenever you need to call the cops. Get one in 41mm or 45mm, in S/M and M/L sizes, in one of four colors at $50 off.
Apple Watch Series SE (2nd Gen),
$249.99 $229.99
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a budget-friendly way of making your wrist smarter with Apple. This generation of the SE doesn’t change much from its predecessor, but it rivals the capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 7, plus it’s 20% faster than the original SE. If you’re looking for an Apple Watch that can track your fitness and health with a smaller screen, grab this one at $20 off in 40mm or 44mm, for S/M and M/L wrist sizes.
Target: Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE
Walmart: Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE
Best Buy: Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Ultra,
$799 $729
Have you ever wanted an Apple watch to be as rugged as a G-Shock? If yes, you’re an absolute freak. But that’s okay, because the Apple Watch Ultra is exactly that: rugged, built with a titanium case to take some accidental abuse, and made for those outdoor-friendly, health-forward. The Apple Watch Ultra is a premium version of the Apple Watch Series 8, with A thicker build, GPS tracking, sensors that measure high-impact water sports diving, and the brightest Retina display Apple Watch has to offer. It only comes in one size, but it’s available in several colors, and right now it’s $60 off.
