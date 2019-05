So, what is it about ACV that has some people reaching for it as a blemish treatment in the first place? "Apple cider vinegar is rich in malic acid, which is similar to alpha-hydroxy acid and has an exfoliating effect on the skin,” says Dr. Mack. This exfoliating effect promotes cell turnover, which sloughs away dead skin cells and helps clear out and prevent clogged pores (and therefore acne, too). That clarifying function, paired with the fact that it reduces melanin production in the skin, works to even out the overall complexion.