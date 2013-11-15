We're all for stepping outside our style comfort zones. It's healthy every once in a while to push the limits, wear something outrageous, and dare yourself. And, the latest collection from Aperlai is basically all about that. The French collection — lead by the seriously chic Alessandra Lanvin — is known for blurring the lines between art, architecture, and fashion. And, for spring, there's no shortage of showstopping selections.
Chunky heels have a razor-sharp edge, colors and patterns match and clash in every which way, and caviar beading covers Birkenstock-like sandals. Maybe not all of the styles are wear-every-day friendly (unless you're Anna Dello Russo), but we completely appreciate the sartorial thrill they provide for the days when you're feeling particularly adventurous. Jump ahead to preview some of the cray-cray (in an awesome way) designs.