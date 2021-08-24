The Ultimate Humidity-Proofing Beauty Guide (& 9 Products That Will Never Fail You)

Growing up, I used to spend my summers in Tokyo with my family. Having encountered an entire lifetime of June rainy reasons, I naively thought that I knew the extent of humidity's wrath. Then, as a 24-year-old, I went on a girls' trip with my twin sister to New Orleans, and changed my outfits at least three times a day. In comparison to the Big Easy, Tokyo was arid. Most recently, I moved to Miami — my latest challenge against balmy, muggy climates.
All of this is to say that I've learned a thing or two about humidity-proofing my hair and makeup regimens. When finessing my beach waves, I'm thinking texture, not frizz. When sitting down to do my makeup, the assignment is glow, not grease. The right techniques and products can make that dream a reality, even on the swampiest of days. Ahead, scope out the key items in my arsenal to ensure that humidity never gets the best of my beauty routine.
All of this is to say that I've learned a thing or two about humidity-proofing my hair and makeup regimens. When finessing my beach waves, I'm thinking texture, not frizz. When sitting down to do my makeup, the assignment is glow, not grease. The right techniques and products can make that dream a reality, even on the swampiest of days. Ahead, scope out the key items in my arsenal to ensure that humidity never gets the best of my beauty routine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.