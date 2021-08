The Ultimate Humidity-Proofing Beauty Guide (& 9 Products That Will Never Fail You)

Growing up, I used to spend my summers in Tokyo with my family. Having encountered an entire lifetime of June rainy reasons, I naively thought that I knew the extent of humidity's wrath. Then, as a 24-year-old, I went on a girls' trip with my twin sister to New Orleans, and changed my outfits at least three times a day. In comparison to the Big Easy, Tokyo was arid. Most recently, I moved to Miami — my latest challenge against balmy, muggy climates.All of this is to say that I've learned a thing or two about humidity-proofing my hair and makeup regimens. When finessing my beach waves, I'm thinking texture, not frizz . When sitting down to do my makeup, the assignment is glow, not grease. The right techniques and products can make that dream a reality, even on the swampiest of days. Ahead, scope out the key items in my arsenal to ensure that humidity never gets the best of my beauty routine.