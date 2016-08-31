Anne Hathaway Wants You To Be Happy With You

(Un)cover is Refinery29's interactive feature highlighting iconic women in entertainment through video, interviews, fashion, and photography.
Anne Hathaway wants you to break all the rules so that you can live your best life. The actress, artist, and all-around cool girl is forever challenging herself to be better. Even if she doesn't think she can do it, she is going to try, anyway.
In this (Un)Cover, Hathaway talks to us about the influential women in her life. The actress also shares insights on how she lives day-to-day. Plus, she has a secret she wants to let you in on. It's just as important to know who you aren't as it is to know who you are.
